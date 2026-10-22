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Hero Motors shares hit 5% lower circuit; stock still up 42% from IPO price | Check key support level

Hero Motors shares fell 5% to a lower circuit on Thursday but remained about 42% above their 84 IPO price. The stock is nearing a key 112 support level, with a break below it potentially triggering further declines.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published22 Oct 2026, 12:33 PM IST
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Hero Motors shares hit 5% lower circuit, but stock remains 42% above IPO price
Hero Motors shares hit 5% lower circuit, but stock remains 42% above IPO price(Photo: AI generated )
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Hero Motors shares hit a 5% lower circuit on Thursday, 22 October, despite remaining around 42% above their IPO price of 84. The stock opened at 118.90 apiece on the BSE and touched an intraday high of 119.30 before slipping to a low of 116.60.

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Gaurav Arora, Head of Research at SAHI, said Hero Motors has corrected sharply from its October highs and is now approaching a crucial support level of 112.

According to Arora, the stock's price structure indicates a deeper retracement within the broader trend. However, a break below 112 could trigger further downside. He added that the stock's ability to hold this support level will be crucial in determining whether it stabilises or extends its decline in the coming sessions.

Q2 results

On 13 October, the company reported a 115.6% year-on-year jump in net profit to 10.2 crore for the quarter ended September 2026, compared with 4.73 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 24.9% to 319.3 crore from 255.7 crore.

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Operating performance also strengthened, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) surging 92% year-on-year to 35.9 crore from 18.7 crore. The EBITDA margin expanded to 11.3% from 7.3% a year earlier, marking an improvement of around 400 basis points.

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Hero Motors to raise stake in UK subsidiary

Alongside its quarterly results, Hero Motors announced plans to acquire an additional 39% stake in its UK-based subsidiary, Hewland Engineering Ltd (HEL), for approximately £0.60 million in cash.

The proposed transaction involves the purchase of 8,039 equity shares from existing shareholders William Hewland and Siobhan Hewland. Following the acquisition, Hero Motors' stake in the company will increase from 51% to 90%.

The transaction is expected to be completed within approximately six months and does not require government or regulatory approvals.

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Hero Motors specialises in designing, developing and manufacturing powertrain solutions for automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its product portfolio serves two-wheelers, electric bicycles, off-road vehicles, electric and hybrid cars, and heavy-duty vehicles. The company operates across India, Europe, the US and ASEAN markets, serving customers including BMW, Ducati, Enviolo, Formula Motorsport, Hummingbird EV and HWA.

Hero Motors IPO listing and performance

Hero Motors made its stock market debut on 23 September 2026, with shares listing at a discount to the IPO price before staging a sharp recovery.

On the BSE, the stock opened at 82.10, down 2.26% from the issue price of 84, but subsequently rebounded to close at 98.51, up 17.27% over the IPO price. On the NSE, shares debuted at 82, a discount of 2.38%, before ending at 98.40, marking a gain of 17.14% over the issue price.

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At the time, the company's market capitalisation stood at 4,474.48 crore.

The company's 1,000-crore initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 6.66 times on the final day of bidding. The issue comprised a fresh share sale worth 600 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 400 crore.

Of the fresh issue proceeds, 190 crore was earmarked for repaying or prepaying outstanding borrowings, while 200 crore was allocated towards purchasing equipment for capacity expansion at its facility in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. The remaining proceeds were intended for potential acquisitions, strategic initiatives and general corporate purposes.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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