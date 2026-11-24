Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) came under heavy selling pressure in Tuesday's trade, plunging 16% to their lowest level since late May, as concerns over the company's margin outlook and prolonged supply shortages overshadowed strong fourth-quarter (Q4) earnings and upbeat guidance.

On Monday, the company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.43 per share, beating Wall Street estimates. Revenue rose 50.3% from a year earlier to $14.55 billion, also exceeding expectations.

The company recorded $5.7 billion in AI orders during Q4, while its AI backlog reached a record $10.5 billion.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2027, HPE expects adjusted earnings of $1.30 to $1.40 per share on sales of $14 billion to $14.6 billion. Analysts had expected earnings of $1.07 per share and revenue of $12.99 billion, respectively.

For the full year, the company expects adjusted earnings of $5.05 to $5.35 per share and revenue of $59.4 billion to $63.1 billion, compared with analyst estimates of $4.76 per share and $55.1 billion, respectively.

However, the upbeat outlook failed to reassure investors, as Chief Financial Officer Marie Myers said gross margins could soften through fiscal 2027 as artificial intelligence systems account for a larger share of sales. She expects this product mix to lean towards the second half of the fiscal year and said synergies could help offset some of the pressure.

Meanwhile, CEO Antonio Neri warned that supply constraints could persist for nearly two more years.

“In fact, we continue to operate in a significantly supply-constrained environment. We expect supply of memory, NAND, and many other critical components to remain constrained to at least the second half of calendar year 2028,” Neri said.

He added that HPE had factored demand, orders, backlog, and supply availability into its fiscal 2027 guidance.

The stock had closed 17.3% higher on Monday amid a broader market rally before slipping about 2% in after-hours trading following the earnings report.

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HPE shares head for biggest single-day fall in 18 months If Tuesday's losses hold, it will mark the stock's biggest single-day decline in more than 18 months.

So far this year, HPE shares have surged more than 70%. In comparison, the Global X AI Semiconductor & Quantum ETF and the First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY), both of which hold HPE shares, have gained around 23% and 22%, respectively, over the same period.

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