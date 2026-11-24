Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) came under heavy selling pressure in Tuesday's trade, plunging 16% to their lowest level since late May, as concerns over the company's margin outlook and prolonged supply shortages overshadowed strong fourth-quarter (Q4) earnings and upbeat guidance.

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On Monday, the company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.43 per share, beating Wall Street estimates. Revenue rose 50.3% from a year earlier to $14.55 billion, also exceeding expectations.

The company recorded $5.7 billion in AI orders during Q4, while its AI backlog reached a record $10.5 billion.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2027, HPE expects adjusted earnings of $1.30 to $1.40 per share on sales of $14 billion to $14.6 billion. Analysts had expected earnings of $1.07 per share and revenue of $12.99 billion, respectively.

For the full year, the company expects adjusted earnings of $5.05 to $5.35 per share and revenue of $59.4 billion to $63.1 billion, compared with analyst estimates of $4.76 per share and $55.1 billion, respectively.

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However, the upbeat outlook failed to reassure investors, as Chief Financial Officer Marie Myers said gross margins could soften through fiscal 2027 as artificial intelligence systems account for a larger share of sales. She expects this product mix to lean towards the second half of the fiscal year and said synergies could help offset some of the pressure.

Meanwhile, CEO Antonio Neri warned that supply constraints could persist for nearly two more years.

“In fact, we continue to operate in a significantly supply-constrained environment. We expect supply of memory, NAND, and many other critical components to remain constrained to at least the second half of calendar year 2028,” Neri said.

He added that HPE had factored demand, orders, backlog, and supply availability into its fiscal 2027 guidance.

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The stock had closed 17.3% higher on Monday amid a broader market rally before slipping about 2% in after-hours trading following the earnings report.

HPE shares head for biggest single-day fall in 18 months If Tuesday's losses hold, it will mark the stock's biggest single-day decline in more than 18 months.

So far this year, HPE shares have surged more than 70%. In comparison, the Global X AI Semiconductor & Quantum ETF and the First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY), both of which hold HPE shares, have gained around 23% and 22%, respectively, over the same period.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.