Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock surges 35% to record high after strong earnings, upbeat outlook

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise surged 38% in Tuesday’s trade on 2 June, hitting a fresh record high of $64.25 apiece, after investors cheered the company’s strong fiscal second-quarter earnings and an upgraded annual sales outlook that surpassed Wall Street estimates.
The stronger guidance once again highlighted how booming demand for AI-related hardware continues to drive server sales. If the rally sustains through the close, it will mark the stock’s biggest single-day gain since 2015.
For the quarter ended April, HPE’s revenue jumped 40% year-on-year to $10.7 billion, significantly ahead of analysts’ average estimate of $9.74 billion, according to Bloomberg data. The growth was primarily driven by the Juniper merger, which shifted the company's mix substantially toward Networking and higher-margin offerings.
The insatiable demand from the AI industry has enabled server makers to pass on higher costs of supply-constrained memory chips to customers, helping protect profit margins. The company also said that strong supplier relationships were helping it navigate ongoing chip shortages.
HPE reported cloud and AI revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, well above analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion.
For the fiscal year ending October, the company expects revenue growth of around 24%, followed by nearly 10% growth in fiscal 2027, according to its statement released on Monday. Both projections came in significantly ahead of analysts’ expectations of 19% and 5.3% growth for fiscal 2026 and 2027, respectively.
Profit, excluding certain items, came in at 79 cents per share, compared with analysts’ average estimate of 54 cents per share. For the full fiscal year, adjusted earnings are projected to be around $3.40 per share, comfortably above Wall Street’s estimate of $2.43 per share.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s strong outlook follows upbeat forecasts from rivals Dell Technologies and Super Micro Computer, as major technology companies continue to push ahead with nearly $700 billion in AI-related spending this year.
The shares have maintained a steady winning streak since March, closing each subsequent month in the green, with May emerging as the strongest month, delivering gains of 49.6%. From their February low of $19.84, the shares have rebounded 223%, based on today’s high.
On a yearly basis, the stock has surged 127%, marking its strongest annual performance since 2015.
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