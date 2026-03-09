Hewlett Packard shares gain ahead of first quarter results

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) were gaining on Monday, exceeding the general market, in anticipation of the firm’s first quarter financial results.

HPE will disclose its fiscal performance for the first quarter ending January 31 for the 2026 fiscal year following the closing bell on Monday.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock At 1:09 p.m. EDT, the Hewlett Packard equity stood at $21.17, rising $0.04, or 0.19%.

Market experts classify the stock as a buy, with an average price goal of $26.01 suggesting a 21% gain from the existing $21.47 trading level. Morgan Stanley recently reaffirmed its Hold position, although it lowered its price objective to $23 from $25, highlighting the market’s cautious stance leading into the announcement.

Wall Street expectations Analysts anticipate the enterprise tech firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share on turnover of $9.3 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of approximately 20% and 19% respectively.

This report will evaluate whether HPE’s transition to AI-centric infrastructure—supported by Juniper networking and growing cloud offerings—can produce the intended growth. Last quarter, HPE's turnover reached $9.68 billion, a 14.4% rise. The previous period presented a varied result: HPE exceeded profit forecasts by 7% but fell short on turnover by 2%, showing robust margins despite slightly weaker demand. Revenue expansion of nearly 15% annually indicated momentum, yet the shortfall emphasized operational hurdles.

The corporation’s merger with Juniper Networks remains a highlight, with the networking sector recording 150% annual growth last period.