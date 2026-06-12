Hexagon Nutrition shares off to a decent start, list at 7% premium over IPO price

Shares of Hexagon Nutrition, which manufactures nutritional products and supplements, listed at a premium of 7% over its initial public offering (IPO) price on Friday, June 12.

Hexagon Nutrition share price listed at ₹48.25 on the NSE, a premium of ₹3.25 or 7.22% over its offer price of ₹45. Meanwhile, on BSE, the stock opened ₹3 or 6.67% higher at ₹48.

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The stock extended gains to hit the 5% upper price band soon after its debut. On NSE, it rose to ₹50.66 and on BSE to ₹50.39.

The listing was largely in line with expectations as signalled by the grey market premium. Ahead of the listing, Hexagon Nutrition IPO GMP was ₹2.75 per share, suggesting a listing pop of around 6%.

Hexagon Nutrition IPO details Hexagon Nutrition IPO, open for bidding from June 5 to June 9, garnered a solid 53.68 times bids from investors.

The non-institutional investor (NII) portion was booked the most at 161.49 times. It was followed by the retail quota, which received 26.85 times bids, and the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment, which was subscribed 19.77 times.

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In the IPO, 50% of the offer was reserved for QIBs, 15% for NIIs and 35% for retail investors.

The ₹138.87-crore Hexagon Nutrition IPO was entirely an offer for sale of 3.09 crore shares, meaning that no proceeds from the share sale will be received by the company and will instead go to the selling shareholders.

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The price band for Hexagon Nutrition IPO was set at ₹42 to ₹45 per share. Investors could apply for the offer in lots of 333 shares.

What should investors do with Hexagon Nutrition shares? Mahesh Ojha, VP - Research and Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities Pvt. Ltd noted that at the upper price band of ₹45, Hexagon Nutrition IPO is valued at a P/E of around 25.7x based on FY25 earnings.

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“This looks fairly valued. Allotted investors are advised to hold from a medium to long-term perspective. However, limited listing gain can be expected, and hence, fresh investors should wait for further quarterly earnings for fresh investment,” said Ojha.

Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart, also advised holding the stock with a 2-3 year horizon, saying the company has demonstrated strong improvement in margins and profitability, indicating that the business is moving in the right direction.

She, however, flagged risks like the IPO being entirely an OFS, low capacity utilisation, and dependence on a limited set of business segments. "Therefore, while short-term upside may be limited, Hexagon Nutrition stock offers a better risk-reward proposition as a long-term small-cap growth story rather than a quick listing-gains play,” said Nyati.

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Cumulative Capital Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the Hexagon Nutrition IPO registrar.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Saloni Goel Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course ...Read More ✕ Saloni Goel Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.

At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.

Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.

Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.