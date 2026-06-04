Hexagon Nutrition raises ₹41.6 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Hexagon Nutrition Limited has allotted 92,57,696 equity shares to anchor investors and raised ₹41.66 crore ahead of its proposed IPO at the anchor investor offer price of ₹45 per equity share.
Out of the total allocation of 92,57,696 equity shares to anchor investors, 26,66,664 equity shares (28.82% of the anchor investor portion) were allocated to Bandhan Small Cap Fund, which was the only domestic mutual fund participant in the anchor book.
The anchor book saw participation from a diverse set of investors, including Bandhan Small Cap Fund, Ampersand Growth Opportunities Fund Scheme-I, CP Capital Limited, Visionary Value Fund, and Innovative Vision Fund.
Bandhan Small Cap Fund was allotted shares worth approximately ₹12 crore, while Ampersand Growth Opportunities Fund Scheme-I received an allocation of approximately ₹10 crore. CP Capital Limited was allotted shares worth approximately ₹9.65 crore, and Visionary Value Fund and Innovative Vision Fund received allocations of approximately ₹5 crore each.
As per the anchor allocation details filed with the stock exchanges on June 4, 2026, no bids or applications were received from life insurance companies and pension funds in the anchor investor portion.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Hexagon Nutrition is set to open for subscription tomorrow, Friday, 5 June, and will close on Tuesday, 9 June. The company, which aims to raise ₹139 crore from the issue, has fixed a price band of ₹42-45 per share.
The IPO consists entirely of an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 30.86 million equity shares and does not include any fresh issue component. Existing shareholders Arun Purushottam Kelkar, Subhash Purushottam Kelkar, Aditya Kelkar, and Nutan Subhash Kelkar will dilute their holdings through the OFS.
The company has reserved 50% of the net issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35% for retail investors, and 15% for non-institutional investors (NIIs).
Founded in 1993, Hexagon Nutrition is a research-focused nutrition company offering micronutrient premixes, therapeutic nutrition products, and clinical nutrition solutions.
The company provides exposure to India's growing nutrition, wellness, and micronutrient market, although investors should carefully evaluate the risks highlighted in the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).
In terms of financials, for FY25, revenue from operations increased 9% year-on-year to ₹324.92 crore from ₹297.7 crore in FY24. Profit after tax (PAT) surged 99.5% to ₹24.3 crore from ₹12.2 crore a year earlier. Margin performance remained healthy at 12.33% in FY25, compared with 8.36% in FY24 and 6.17% in FY23.
Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
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