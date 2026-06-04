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Hexagon Nutrition raises ₹41.6 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Hexagon Nutrition Limited raised 41.66 crore by allotting 92,57,696 equity shares to anchor investors at 45 per share. Diverse investors participated, with Bandhan Small Cap Fund receiving the largest allocation.

A Ksheerasagar
Published4 Jun 2026, 07:36 PM IST
Founded in 1993, Hexagon Nutrition is a research-focused nutrition company offering micronutrient premixes, therapeutic nutrition products, and clinical nutrition solutions.
Founded in 1993, Hexagon Nutrition is a research-focused nutrition company offering micronutrient premixes, therapeutic nutrition products, and clinical nutrition solutions.

Hexagon Nutrition Limited has allotted 92,57,696 equity shares to anchor investors and raised 41.66 crore ahead of its proposed IPO at the anchor investor offer price of 45 per equity share.

Out of the total allocation of 92,57,696 equity shares to anchor investors, 26,66,664 equity shares (28.82% of the anchor investor portion) were allocated to Bandhan Small Cap Fund, which was the only domestic mutual fund participant in the anchor book.

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The anchor book saw participation from a diverse set of investors, including Bandhan Small Cap Fund, Ampersand Growth Opportunities Fund Scheme-I, CP Capital Limited, Visionary Value Fund, and Innovative Vision Fund.

Bandhan Small Cap Fund was allotted shares worth approximately 12 crore, while Ampersand Growth Opportunities Fund Scheme-I received an allocation of approximately 10 crore. CP Capital Limited was allotted shares worth approximately 9.65 crore, and Visionary Value Fund and Innovative Vision Fund received allocations of approximately 5 crore each.

As per the anchor allocation details filed with the stock exchanges on June 4, 2026, no bids or applications were received from life insurance companies and pension funds in the anchor investor portion.

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Hexagon Nutrition IPO details

The initial public offering (IPO) of Hexagon Nutrition is set to open for subscription tomorrow, Friday, 5 June, and will close on Tuesday, 9 June. The company, which aims to raise 139 crore from the issue, has fixed a price band of 42-45 per share.

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The IPO consists entirely of an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 30.86 million equity shares and does not include any fresh issue component. Existing shareholders Arun Purushottam Kelkar, Subhash Purushottam Kelkar, Aditya Kelkar, and Nutan Subhash Kelkar will dilute their holdings through the OFS.

The company has reserved 50% of the net issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35% for retail investors, and 15% for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

About Hexagon Nutrition

Founded in 1993, Hexagon Nutrition is a research-focused nutrition company offering micronutrient premixes, therapeutic nutrition products, and clinical nutrition solutions.

The company provides exposure to India's growing nutrition, wellness, and micronutrient market, although investors should carefully evaluate the risks highlighted in the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

In terms of financials, for FY25, revenue from operations increased 9% year-on-year to 324.92 crore from 297.7 crore in FY24. Profit after tax (PAT) surged 99.5% to 24.3 crore from 12.2 crore a year earlier. Margin performance remained healthy at 12.33% in FY25, compared with 8.36% in FY24 and 6.17% in FY23.

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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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