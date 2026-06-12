Hexagon Nutrition share price hits 5% upper circuit after strong listing. Should you buy, sell or hold the stock?

Hexagon Nutrition share price hit 5% upper circuit after making a decent debut in the Indian stock market today. Hexagon Nutrition IPO listing date was today, 12 June 2026, and the stock has been listed on BSE and NSE.

Hexagon Nutrition shares were listed at ₹48.00 apiece on the BSE, a premium of 6.66% to the issue price of ₹45 per share. On NSE, Hexagon Nutrition stock got listed with a premium of 7.22% at ₹48.25 per share.

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Buying momentum on Hexagon Nutrition shares intensified after the listing. The stock rallied 5% from its listing price to a high of ₹50.39 apiece on the BSE. It touched a high of ₹50.66 apiece on NSE, registering a gain of 12.58% from its issue price.

Hexagon Nutrition IPO listing was in line with the Street estimates, as indicated by the grey market premium (GMP). Hexagon Nutrition IPO GMP today signaled listing at a premium of over 6% to the issue price.

Should you buy, sell or hold Hexagon Nutrition shares after listing? Hexagon Nutrition is one of the leading producers of premix in India. This firm caters to many FMCG companies in the form of customized vitamin and mineral premixes and works as one of the leading suppliers of Micronutrient Powders (MNPs) for UN programs.

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“The long-term outlook for Hexagon Nutrition shares remains positive. However, short-term sentiments might be subdued. Nonetheless, investors with long-term view should buy the Hexagon Nutrition stock, while those having conservative strategies could consider waiting for some stability in the prices,” said Dr. Ravi Singh – Chief Research Officer – Master Capital Services.

Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd. noted that Hexagon Nutrition has demonstrated strong improvement in margins and profitability over the last few years, indicating that the business is moving in the right direction. Its improving operational performance, healthy earnings growth, and low debt profile provide confidence in the company's long-term prospects.

“Investors should remain mindful of certain risks, including the Hexagon Nutrition IPO being entirely an OFS, relatively low capacity utilization, and dependence on a limited set of business segments. These factors may restrict immediate upside and could lead to some volatility in the near term. Therefore, while short-term listing gains may be limited, Hexagon Nutrition appears better positioned as a long-term small-cap growth story rather than a quick listing-gains play,” said Nyati.

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She advises investors who have received allotment to consider holding Hexagon Nutrition shares and participate in the company’s growth journey.

“Maintain a strict stop loss at ₹44 on a closing basis to manage downside risk,” Nyati added.

Hexagon Nutrition IPO was open for subscription from June 5 to June 9, and was subscribed 53.68 times in total.

The company raised ₹138.87 crore from the book-building issue, which was entirely an offer for sale of 3.09 crore equity shares, sold at an IPO price band of ₹42 to ₹45 per share.

At 12:35 PM, Hexagon Nutrition share price still locked at ₹50.39 apiece, up 4.98% from its listing price, and up by 11.98% from its issue price, on the BSE.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.