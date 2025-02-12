Markets
Hexaware's IPO: A risky gamble in uncertain times
Mayur Bhalerao 5 min read 12 Feb 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- Hexaware's IPO opens today amid market volatility and a cautious IT services sector, which could test investor confidence. Despite impressive growth figures, challenges like client reliance and talent retention loom large. Will Hexaware's return to the public market succeed?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Hexaware Technologies Ltd IPO, which will be open for subscription from 12-14 February, comes at a time of prolonged uncertainty for India’s information technology services sector as clients in the US and Europe tighten discretionary spending on IT.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less