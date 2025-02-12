Hexaware's IPO: A risky gamble in uncertain times

Hexaware is returning to the public markets after it delisted in 2020. The following year, CA Magnum Holdings acquired a 95.51% stake in Hexaware for $3 billion from Baring Private Equity Asia, which had held a majority stake in the IT service company since 2013. Now, Carlyle is set to offload nearly 20% of its Hexaware stake in the IPO, which has been slightly downsized from the initially planned ₹9,950 crore offering.