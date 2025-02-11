Markets
Hexaware’ billion-dollar IPO: A landmark return to the bourses
Suchitra Mandal 6 min read 11 Feb 2025, 12:49 PM IST
Summary
- As Hexaware Technologies prepares to return to the stock markets with a billion-dollar IPO, it is also looking to redefine its position in India's IT services sector. But does that justify its premium pricing?
Hexaware Technologies Ltd, a global digital and technology services company backed by the Carlyle Group, is set to make a grand re-entry into the Indian stock market with a ₹8,750 crore (about $1 billion) initial public offering (IPO).
