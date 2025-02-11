Hexaware’ billion-dollar IPO: A landmark return to the bourses

Hexaware’s IPO price band has been set at ₹674-708 per share. The entire offering will be an offer for sale (OFS) by the promoter, CA Magnum Holdings, a subsidiary of private equity firm Carlyle Group. This means that all proceeds will go to the selling shareholder and not Hexaware itself. The firm’s anchor investor allocation will be determined on 11 February, while the stock’s listing on BSE and NSE is scheduled for 19 February.