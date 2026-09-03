Hexaware Technologies share price falls 4% - here's why

Hexaware Technologies share price fell as much as 4% on NSE in Thursday's trading session after the company announced the resignation of CEO Srikrishna Ramakarthikeyan.

Hexaware Technologies shares opened at ₹538 per share on NSE today, as compared to the previous close of ₹543.60 on Wednesday. The stock touched an intraday low of ₹519.20 on 3 September. The market cap of Hexaware Technologies stood at ₹31,943 crore.

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Hexaware Technologies appointment of new CEO In an exchange filing on 2 September, Hexaware Technologies announced that Srikrishna Ramakarthikeyan will step down as CEO and as a member of the Board of Directors effective October 28, 2026.

He has led Hexaware for 12 years and will remain with the Company as Senior Advisor to ensure a smooth leadership transition

The company further announced the appointment of Vivek Jetley as CEO Designate. Vivek will join Hexaware and assume the role of CEO on October 28, 2026.

According to the filing, the appointment comes at an important moment for Hexaware as the company enters its next phase of accelerated growth with AI reshaping enterprise technology services globally and creating new sources of client demand.

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Vivek is a seasoned business leader with more than 25 years of experience at the intersection of AI and data, enterprise transformation and strategy. He has a proven track record of scaling global businesses, leading large P&Ls and creating new growth engines during periods of technology disruption from data and cloud to GenAI. He brings deep experience in management consulting, analytics and data and AI-led transformation, delivering measurable business outcomes for large global and Fortune 500 enterprise clients. He joins Hexaware from EXL, where he currently serves as President and leads their Insurance, Healthcare and Life Sciences businesses.

"I am honored and excited to join Hexaware at such an important moment for the company and our industry. I want to recognise Keech for his leadership and the strong foundation he has helped build at Hexaware. We are at a defining moment for IT services, as AI adoption fundamentally changes how services are delivered, how capabilities are built and how enterprises create value. I see a tremendous opportunity not only to help our clients navigate this transformation, but also to shape Hexaware into a leading AI-led services company that will help define the next generation of our industry. I am excited to lead Hexaware into its next phase of growth and partner with our talented leadership team, colleagues and clients around the world to accelerate the company’s AI-led transformation and create meaningful business outcomes at scale,” said Vivek Jetley.

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Hexaware Technologies share price trend Hexaware Technologies’ share price has remained under pressure in the near term amid weak market sentiment. The stock has declined more than 6% over the past week and 7% in a month, compared with a fall of over 2% in the broader market index.

The IT stock has further corrected 31.19% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis and 30.41% in a year.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.