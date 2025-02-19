Four years after delisting, Hexaware Technologies made a comeback on the exchanges today, February 19, listing at ₹745 per share on the NSE, a 5.2% premium to the IPO price of ₹708. On the BSE, it was listed at ₹731 per share, reflecting a 3.2% premium. Following its listing, the stock gained momentum, rising another 4.4% to ₹778 per share.

Given the decent debut, Abhishek Pandya, research analyst at StoxBox, advised investors who received allotments to hold the stock.

"Hexaware Technologies had a subdued stock market debut, listing at ₹745 per share. This represents a 5.3% premium to its issue price of ₹708, indicating moderate investor confidence. Although the response was subdued, the listing performance exceeded grey market expectations. The issue was priced at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 43.1x based on CY23 earnings, which is relatively lower than that of its peers. We had earlier assigned it a 'Subscribe' rating. Therefore, we recommend that investors who have received shares consider holding onto their positions for a medium- to long-term horizon," said Abhishek Pandya.

JM Financial initiates coverage with ‘buy’ Domestic brokerage firm JM Financial initiated coverage on Hexaware Technologies stock with a target price of ₹820 apiece, highlighting its strong positioning as India's eighth-largest IT services firm and second-largest Tier-2 player with USD 1.4 billion in LTM revenue. The target price implies a 7% upside from the stock's current trading price.

The brokerage highlighted that surpassing the USD 1 billion revenue mark enables Hexaware to compete for larger outsourcing contracts, fostering a virtuous growth cycle. Over the past decade, the company has achieved a 12.5% USD revenue CAGR, primarily through organic expansion, ranking in the top quartile among peers in terms of growth and margin expansion.

Despite recent softness in its top five clients (1.4% CAGR over five years), the brokerage noted that the company maintained overall revenue growth. Its top 6-10 clients grew 14%, while non-top 10 clients surged 21%, ensuring broad-based resilience. It said that the company’s 'Land, Ramp, and Expand' strategy, focused on acquiring and scaling large accounts, has led to 130 new USD 1 million+ accounts since CY14, with 23 scaling beyond USD 10 million+ and 3 exceeding USD 75 million+.

Hexaware’s strong cross-sell index (4.5x in its top five clients) underscores its expanding client penetration. With a stable leadership team, the brokerage believes Hexaware has established a repeatable growth blueprint, comparable to Coforge and PSYS, and is well-positioned for double-digit growth regardless of macroeconomic challenges.

JM Financial forecasts a 12% USD revenue CAGR overCY24-27, It also forecasts 170 basis points margin expansion over the same period.

"Traditional levers – utilisation, offshoring, and pyramid – along with tapering of one-off expenses support the margin expansion rationale. These translate into a healthy 18% EPS CAGR over CY24-27E," said the brokerage.