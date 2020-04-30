Mumbai: Shares of Hexaware Technologies fell 5.5% on Thursday after the company said its revenues and margins could be impacted in the June quarter even as it withdrew guidance on its outlook.

While the firm’s consolidated net profit rose 4.27% quarter-on-quarter to ₹174.96 crore in January-March and were ahead of the Street’s expectations, investors were worried about its weak outlook and low cash on books.

“Akin to peers, Hexaware withdrew its CY2020 guidance, except refraining from making the usual quarterly dividend payout. We note that Hexaware has very little net cash compared to peers and its intent to defer dividend could be driven by an aim to conserve cash as clients ask for delayed payment terms along with price discounts," said analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services in a note to clients.

Shares of Hexaware closed at ₹279.60 down 5.52% from its previous close on BSE, while the benchmark index, Sensex gained 3.05% to close at 33,717.62 points.

In view of the uncertainty caused by the covid-19 pandemic, the company said it was suspending the guidance provided earlier for FY2020.

As the company acquired Mobiquity Inc for $182 million in June last year, cash on its books have declined, hence it did not announce a quarterly dividend.

Analysts at Emkay did not like the non-payment of dividend though. “The company avoided giving a quarterly dividend albeit can be explained by the cash situation after a significant acquisition in CY2019," said the Emkay report.

The company reported new deals with a total contract value of $69 million during the quarter, making it one of the best quarters for the firm, it said. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at Rs. 5.79 for quarter ended March.

The company’s Europe business grew 65.4% during the quarter, led by high-tech and professional services (29.8%), healthcare and insurance (28.6%) and travel and transportation (21.9%). However, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, travel, healthcare and the manufacturing and consumer verticals were down by over 5%.





