Hexaware Technologies stock gains 9% after expanding AI partnership with Anthropic

Shares of Hexaware Technologies defied the weak market trend in Monday's intraday trade, June 29, surging 9% to an intraday high of ₹539 apiece after the company announced that it has become an Anthropic Authorized Reseller for Amazon Bedrock, joining a select group of companies worldwide authorised to resell Claude.

Hexaware said the authorisation allows it to sell, integrate, and support Claude models directly for enterprise clients globally.

According to Hexaware, bringing Claude directly to clients reinforces its AI-first strategy and positions the company to support the entire AI lifecycle—from model access and customisation to implementation and managed services.

The company said Claude, developed by Anthropic with a strong focus on safety and reliability, is designed for enterprise use. Its advanced AI capabilities and large context window make it well-suited for complex, mission-critical applications across industries such as financial services, healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, and retail, where Hexaware has deep domain expertise and a global delivery presence.

"This authorisation reflects the foundational AI capability that we've built and the trust our clients have placed in us. Claude's safety-first design is what highly regulated industries need—and Hexaware has the domain knowledge, engineering excellence, and delivery scale to take it from a model to a working solution," said Siddharth Dhar, president & global head of digital IT operations & AI, Hexaware.

Hexaware said its Anthropic Authorized Reseller status for Amazon Bedrock provides enterprise customers with several immediate benefits, including direct access to Claude models, end-to-end AI delivery, built-in responsible AI, scalable customisation, unified engagement, and faster innovation.

The company added that the authorisation strengthens its ability to deliver Claude-powered solutions across a wide range of enterprise use cases, including intelligent document processing, automated compliance, advanced customer service, clinical data summarisation, supply chain intelligence, and AI-assisted software engineering.

According to Hexaware, it is scaling these Claude-first solutions across the software development life cycle (SDLC), private equity transformation, and cybersecurity initiatives. The company also said it has established a dedicated AI Centre of Excellence (CoE) to support AI strategy, architecture, and implementation across its global delivery network.

Hexaware Technologies share price trend After remaining under sustained selling pressure, the shares staged a strong comeback in April, with the momentum continuing over the next two months. During this period, the stock has delivered a cumulative return of 30%. Despite the rebound, it still trades 42% below its record high of ₹900.

So far in the current year, the shares have lost 33% of their value. The stock also hit an all-time low of ₹400 in March.

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