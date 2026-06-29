Hexaware Technologies stock gains 9% after expanding AI partnership with Anthropic

Shares of Hexaware Technologies defied the weak market trend in Monday's intraday trade, June 29, surging 9% to an intraday high of ₹539 apiece after the company announced that it has become an Anthropic Authorized Reseller for Amazon Bedrock, joining a select group of companies worldwide authorised to resell Claude.

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Hexaware said the authorisation allows it to sell, integrate, and support Claude models directly for enterprise clients globally.

According to Hexaware, bringing Claude directly to clients reinforces its AI-first strategy and positions the company to support the entire AI lifecycle—from model access and customisation to implementation and managed services.

The company said Claude, developed by Anthropic with a strong focus on safety and reliability, is designed for enterprise use. Its advanced AI capabilities and large context window make it well-suited for complex, mission-critical applications across industries such as financial services, healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, and retail, where Hexaware has deep domain expertise and a global delivery presence.

"This authorisation reflects the foundational AI capability that we've built and the trust our clients have placed in us. Claude's safety-first design is what highly regulated industries need—and Hexaware has the domain knowledge, engineering excellence, and delivery scale to take it from a model to a working solution," said Siddharth Dhar, president & global head of digital IT operations & AI, Hexaware.

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Hexaware said its Anthropic Authorized Reseller status for Amazon Bedrock provides enterprise customers with several immediate benefits, including direct access to Claude models, end-to-end AI delivery, built-in responsible AI, scalable customisation, unified engagement, and faster innovation.

The company added that the authorisation strengthens its ability to deliver Claude-powered solutions across a wide range of enterprise use cases, including intelligent document processing, automated compliance, advanced customer service, clinical data summarisation, supply chain intelligence, and AI-assisted software engineering.

According to Hexaware, it is scaling these Claude-first solutions across the software development life cycle (SDLC), private equity transformation, and cybersecurity initiatives. The company also said it has established a dedicated AI Centre of Excellence (CoE) to support AI strategy, architecture, and implementation across its global delivery network.

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Hexaware Technologies share price trend After remaining under sustained selling pressure, the shares staged a strong comeback in April, with the momentum continuing over the next two months. During this period, the stock has delivered a cumulative return of 30%. Despite the rebound, it still trades 42% below its record high of ₹900.

So far in the current year, the shares have lost 33% of their value. The stock also hit an all-time low of ₹400 in March.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.