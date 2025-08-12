HFC stock Sammaan Capital jumps 9% on reports of corporate shake-up. Check details

Sammaan Capital’s share price rallied nearly 9% on Tuesday following reports of an impending change in the company’s leadership. The stock climbed as much as 8.99% to ₹125.40 apiece on the BSE.

The uptrend was supported by robust trading activity, with about 2 crore equity shares changing hands on the exchanges — significantly higher than the one-week average volume of 58 lakh shares.

According to a CNBC-TV18 report, Himanshu Mody, the former CFO of Suzlon Energy who is credited with leading the company’s financial turnaround, is expected to join Sammaan Capital in a senior leadership role.

Sammaan Capital, formerly known as Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd, is a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) specialising in housing finance. The company manages assets under management (AUM) of approximately ₹66,000 crore.

Sammaan Capital Share Price Performance Sammaan Capital share price has fallen 2% in one month, but has gained 3% in three months. The housing finance stock has dropped 19% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, while it has declined 15% in two years. Sammaan Capital shares have risen 12% in three years and have lost 36% in five years.

At 1:20 PM, Sammaan Capital share price was trading 7.65% higher at ₹123.85 apiece on the BSE.