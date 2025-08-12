HFC stock Sammaan Capital jumps 9% on reports of corporate shake-up. Check details

Sammaan Capital’s share price rallied nearly 9% on Tuesday following reports of an impending change in the company’s leadership. The stock climbed as much as 8.99% to ₹125.40 apiece on the BSE.
The uptrend was supported by robust trading activity, with about 2 crore equity shares changing hands on the exchanges — significantly higher than the one-week average volume of 58 lakh shares.
According to a CNBC-TV18 report, Himanshu Mody, the former CFO of Suzlon Energy who is credited with leading the company’s financial turnaround, is expected to join Sammaan Capital in a senior leadership role.
Sammaan Capital, formerly known as Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd, is a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) specialising in housing finance. The company manages assets under management (AUM) of approximately ₹66,000 crore.
Sammaan Capital share price has fallen 2% in one month, but has gained 3% in three months. The housing finance stock has dropped 19% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, while it has declined 15% in two years. Sammaan Capital shares have risen 12% in three years and have lost 36% in five years.
At 1:20 PM, Sammaan Capital share price was trading 7.65% higher at ₹123.85 apiece on the BSE.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.