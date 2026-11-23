HFCL vs Sterlite Technologies: Shares of telecom equipment and optical fibre cable manufacturers HFCL and Sterlite Technologies witnessed a sharp sell-off on Monday, despite delivering significant gains in 2026. While HFCL shares have surged nearly 160% so far this year, Sterlite Technologies (STL) has outperformed with a massive rally of around 476% during the same period.

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On Monday, both HFCL and Sterlite Technologies shares fell 5%, hitting the lower circuit limit, amid weak market sentiment on Dalal Street.

According to market experts, both companies have benefited from rising global demand for optical fibre cables, increased investment in telecom infrastructure, and growing demand for high-speed connectivity to support artificial intelligence (AI) and hyperscale data centres. Their strong Q2 FY27 earnings and sizeable order books have further strengthened their growth outlook.

HFCL Q2 FY27 results, order book and growth outlook HFCL reported a strong performance in the September quarter, with consolidated revenue rising 143.6% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹2,541.79 crore. EBITDA increased 223.6% to ₹658 crore, while net profit surged 448% to ₹394.22 crore. Its EBITDA margin expanded to 25.89%, reflecting improved operating performance.

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The company's order book stood at approximately ₹28,911 crore, providing strong revenue visibility. Management expects revenue growth of at least 80% in FY27 compared with FY26. HFCL is also investing around ₹1,800 crore in expanding its optical fibre, cable and preform manufacturing capacities.

Adding to its growth visibility, the company secured fresh export orders worth ₹834 crore in November, strengthening its international business prospects.

Sterlite Technologies Q2 FY27 results, order book and growth outlook Sterlite Technologies reported record revenue of ₹2,529 crore in Q2 FY27, registering growth of approximately 145% year-on-year. EBITDA increased nearly 500% to ₹846 crore, while net profit stood at ₹517 crore.

However, the reported EBITDA and profitability included a one-time benefit of ₹161 crore from a US tariff refund. Excluding this exceptional gain, the company's operating EBITDA stood at approximately ₹685 crore, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 25.7%.

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Sterlite Technologies reported an order book of ₹35,274 crore, higher than HFCL's order book of approximately ₹28,911 crore. Data centres contributed 33% of its first-half order book, supported by multi-year agreements with hyperscalers. Another key advantage for the company is its net debt-free balance sheet, which provides financial flexibility to pursue future expansion opportunities.

HFCL vs Sterlite Technologies: Which stock should you buy? Gaurav Garg, Head - Research at Lemonn, favours HFCL over Sterlite Technologies for investors seeking a relatively balanced combination of earnings growth, profitability and business diversification. However, he believes Sterlite Technologies could be an attractive alternative for investors with a higher risk appetite and a longer investment horizon.

"Between HFCL and Sterlite Technologies, I would favour HFCL for investors seeking a relatively better balance between earnings growth, profitability and business diversification, while Sterlite remains an attractive opportunity for investors with a higher risk appetite and a longer investment horizon," Garg said.

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He highlighted that HFCL has demonstrated stronger reported profitability, supported by its diversified business portfolio and robust management growth outlook. In comparison, Sterlite Technologies benefits from a larger order book, a net cash position and greater direct exposure to the global AI data centre and optical connectivity opportunity.

However, Garg cautioned that investors should monitor risks such as fluctuations in optical fibre prices, capacity utilisation, customer concentration, execution delays and the sustainability of margins. He also advised against evaluating either company solely based on recent earnings growth, given the substantial rallies in both stocks.

"Overall, HFCL would be my preferred pick between the two for a relatively balanced investment approach, supported by its strong Q2 profitability, management's growth outlook and diversified business portfolio. Sterlite Technologies can also be considered as a higher-risk alternative for investors looking to participate in the AI infrastructure and data-centre connectivity opportunity," he added.

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Garg further advised investors to stagger fresh investments in both stocks rather than buying aggressively following their sharp price movements.

Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, has a relatively stronger preference for Sterlite Technologies as a long-term optical fibre investment, although she also sees significant growth potential in HFCL.

According to Srivastava, both companies are well-positioned to benefit from increasing global demand for optical fibre cables, AI-led hyperscale data centres, cloud computing and telecom infrastructure.

She believes Sterlite Technologies has an edge because of its stronger order book, net debt-free balance sheet and increasing exposure to higher-value data centre connectivity solutions. The company's multi-year hyperscaler agreements and growing contribution from data centres provide additional growth visibility.

However, HFCL also remains an attractive investment opportunity, backed by strong earnings growth, a sizeable order book, fresh export orders and significant capacity expansion plans. Its debt position and aggressive capital expenditure, however, require close monitoring.

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Srivastava highlighted that the broader sector outlook remains favourable, supported by AI infrastructure investments, data centre interconnectivity, BharatNet, FTTH expansion and global telecom network modernisation.

"STL appears relatively better positioned due to its stronger order book, balance sheet and increasing exposure to higher-value data-centre connectivity solutions. HFCL remains an attractive alternative with strong growth visibility, but its debt and aggressive capacity expansion require monitoring," she said.

She added that valuation and the prevailing market price should ultimately determine the entry point for investors.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.