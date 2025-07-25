HFCL declares a ₹700 crore fundraise and reports improved Q1FY26 numbers. Details here

Stock Market Today: HFCL declared a ₹700 crore fundraise on Friday as it reported an improved Q1FY26 performance.

HFCL fundraising details HFCL, while considering the unaudited financial results for the first quarter of the Financial Year 2025-26, both standalone and consolidated, also announced fundraising details.

HFCL announced a fund for its plans for raising up to ₹700 crores (seven hundred crore rupees only) in one or more tranches and/or one or more issuances simultaneously or otherwise.

The fundraising, as per HFCL, could be by way of an issue of fully paid-up equity shares or any other equity-based instruments or securities and/or any other financial instruments/securities convertible into and/or linked to equity shares, convertible preference shares, or fully/partly convertible debentures through one or more permissible modes, including but not limited to public issue(s), right issue(s), preferential issue(s), private placement(s), qualified institutions placement(s), debt issue(s), and/or any combination thereof or any other method as may be permitted under applicable laws.

HFCl Q1FY26 performance HFCL Limited, a premier technological organization in telecom and defense, reported a decent start to FY26 with significant operational momentum, landmark orders, and strategic capacity expansions in key business categories.

Despite macroeconomic challenges, the company's revenue increased to ₹871 crore in Q1 FY26 from ₹801 crore in Q4 FY25. The reported EBITDA improved significantly to ₹42.93 crore from a loss in the previous quarter.

The improved operating performance also meant that the reported net loss declined to ₹29.30 crores compared to ₹83.30 crores in the previous quarter.

HFCL's order book grew to ₹10,480 crores, indicating increased customer confidence and demand visibility.

HFCL's OFC business experienced a robust turnaround in Q1 FY26, with ₹300 crores in new export orders and ₹210 crores in export revenues. The company obtained product approvals from new international clients, as well as repeat orders from top global customers in Europe and Asia.