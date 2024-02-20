HFCL share price hits 52-week high amid Exicom Tele-Systems IPO buzz; stock up 31% YTD
HFCL share price surged over 5% to hit a 52-week high fuelled by Exicom Tele-Systems' IPO buzz and strong order wins. Equity analyst Rajesh Bhosale noted a strong uptrend with significant price increases. HFCL received a 4G and 5G equipment order from BSNL worth ₹179 crore.
HFCL share price jumped over 5% to touch a 52-week high on Tuesday's trading session amidst the buzz around Exicom Tele-Systems' IPO, in which it holds 8.19%, and the company's robust order wins. HFCL share price today opened at ₹107.80 apiece on BSE. HFCL stock price touched an intraday high of ₹113.25 apiece and a low of ₹107.40.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started