HFCL share price jumps 3% on defence biz expansion, other key updates

HFCL share price rose by 3% on Friday, March 27, following the announcement of board approval for a significant expansion in its defense operations via its subsidiary, HFCL Advance Systems Private Ltd (HASPL). This expansion involves an investment of ₹175 crore across several acquisitions, including Spiral EHL Engineering, a stake in Raddef, and a thermal weapon sight business.
This consolidation has resulted in a confirmed order book totaling ₹1,680 crore, comprising ₹1,570 crore from exports and ₹110 crore from domestic contracts in the aeronautics, aerostructure, and defense manufacturing sectors, with the completion of transactions anticipated within the current calendar year.
Additionally, the stock has garnered attention following the board of directors' endorsement of important strategic plans during their meeting on March 25, 2026. These plans include a ₹555 crore fundraising effort via warrant issuance to promoters and the establishment of a preform manufacturing plant. The board has sanctioned the issuance of up to 7.50 crore warrants, which can be converted into equity shares on a preferential basis for the promoter and promoter group entities.
The distribution of the warrants has been organized between NextWave Communications Private Limited (3.75 crore warrants) and Satellite Finance Private Limited (3.75 crore warrants). If fully converted, the shareholding of the promoter group will see a significant increase.
The proposed fundraising is aimed at strengthening HFCL’s financial position and enhancing its flexibility as it enters a phase of accelerated growth. The company has identified three key capital-intensive priorities for the medium term: backward integration through investments in preform manufacturing to improve margins and strengthen the supply chain; scaling up its fast-growing defence business; and augmenting working capital to support expansion plans and rising revenue opportunities.
HFCL share price today opened at 71.17 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹73.30 per share and an intraday low of ₹70.52 apiece.
According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, the stock is currently trading on a positive note but continues to face resistance near its 200-day moving average (DMA), which has capped upside in recent months. He highlighted ₹73 as a key level to watch; a decisive breakout above this could trigger the next leg of momentum, potentially pushing prices towards ₹80. On the downside, ₹66 is seen as a strong support level.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
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