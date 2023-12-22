HFCL share price locked at over 7% upper circuit to hit 52-week high mark: What drove the rally?
HFCL Share Price Today: Shares of digital tech company HFCL were locked in at over 7 per cent upper circuit at ₹83.50 apiece to hit its 52-week high mark on Friday, December 22 as it announced the introduction of indigenous 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) products in four variants for customers.
