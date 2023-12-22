HFCL Share Price Today: Shares of digital tech company HFCL were locked in at over 7 per cent upper circuit at ₹83.50 apiece to hit its 52-week high mark on Friday, December 22 as it announced the introduction of indigenous 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) products in four variants for customers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With this development, HFCL has become the first Indian company to introduce its indigenously designed and developed 5G FWA customer premise equipment (CPE) solution, according to a regulatory filing by HFCL to the stock exchanges.

HFCL introduces indigenous 5G wireless products In its statement, the company said that India is emerging as one of the fastest nations to roll out 5G network as the 5G continues its global proliferation. In this regard, ensuring efficient last-mile connectivity becomes paramount for network's overall performance.

‘’To fully unleash 5G's potential, it is crucial to provide robust last-mile solution that cater to the diverse need of telecom service providers and end-users,'' said HFCL in its exchange filing. HFCL's 5G FWA products deliver high-speed and reliable broadband access will also elevate device experiences by expanding accessibility.

HFCL's 5G FWA products will be able to give optical-fiber-like connectivity on 5G wireless networks to the customers bridging the gap between broadband served and unserved areas by ensuring wireless broadband connectivity. The products are under trial with domestic and international customers.

The FWA solution, catering to multi-bands (sub 6 GHz, mmWave), multi-technology (5G standalone and 5G non-standalone with LTE), indoor and outdoor eliminates the constraints of physical cable connection simultaneously serving as crucial bridge between the 5G network and end-user devices offering enhanced connectivity.

"Bridging the digital divide is not just a mission but a commitment to empower every citizen. Our 5G FWA products stand as technological vanguards in achieving this transformative goal. In urban sprawls and remote villages alike, these equipment ensure seamless wireless broadband connectivity, revolutionizing communication, and information access,'' said Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director at HFCL.

HFCL Share Price Today On Friday, shares of HFCL opened at ₹77.72 and gained 7.43 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹83.50, compared to a previous close of ₹77.27 apiece on the BSE. Shares settled 6.13 per cent higher at ₹82.01 apiece on the BSE.

The telecom gear maker posted a decline of 16.77 per cent in consolidated profit after tax at ₹70.17 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company had reported a profit after tax of ₹84.31 crore in the same period a year ago.

