HFCL Share Price: Over 260% jump in 6 months - what's the reason and what investors should do?

HFCL share price has been on a strong uptrend of late. The stock has surged over 260% in the last six months on the BSE. On Tuesday, 8 September, HFCL shares jumped 5% to hit an intraday high of ₹255, just a whisker below its upper circuit of ₹255.05. Notably, the stock hit its 5% upper circuit in its previous two consecutive sessions. In three consecutive sessions, including Tuesday's intraday high, the stock has climbed nearly 16%.

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The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹257 on 31 August after hitting a 52-week low of ₹59.83 on 23 January this year.

Why is HFCL share price rising? HFCL operates in the defence, railways, and telecom sectors. It designs and integrates end-to-end digital network solutions for high-speed, secure voice and data transmission.

The recent sharp rise in the stock price could be attributed to sectoral tailwinds and the company's healthy financial performance.

HFCL's total income in FY26 stood at ₹5,014.52 crore, up 21.6% from ₹4,122.28 crore in FY25. Its profit after tax (PAT) for the year surged 90.1% to ₹329.44 crore from ₹173.26 crore in FY25.

EBITDA jumped 63.15% year-on-year to ₹826.75 crore from ₹506.75 crore in the previous year, while EBITDA margin jumped to 16.70% in FY26 from 12.47% in FY25.

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(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)