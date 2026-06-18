HFCL share price rises 4% after bagging order from RVNL. Do you own?

HFCL share price rose as much as 4% on the BSE in Thursday's trading session, 18 June, despite a volatile market. The stock opened at ₹197 apiece today, as compared to the previous close of ₹190 on Wednesday. HFCL shares touched an intraday high of ₹199 per share.

Meanwhile, in the domestic equity market, the BSE Sensex fell 111.23 points to 77,044.39 during early trading, while the NSE Nifty slipped 26.85 points to 24,058.85.

Why is HFCL share price rising today? The rise in HFCL shares follows an order win of ₹2,666.09 crore from RVNL for the BharatNet Phase-III project in the Uttar Pradesh (West) Telecom Circle.

The project scope covers the supply, installation and commissioning of telecom equipment and related accessories, the development of an optical fibre cable network, and maintenance of the infrastructure for 10 years, including a one-year warranty period.

This order comes in addition to the ₹2,167.65 crore BharatNet Phase-III contracts previously awarded by RVNL for the Uttar Pradesh (East) and Uttar Pradesh (West) Telecom Circles, which were disclosed to the stock exchanges on January 23, 2025.

With this latest win, the company further reinforces its presence and capabilities in the telecom network infrastructure segment.

Earlier in May, HFCL secured a purchase order worth ₹135.09 crore from RailTel Corporation of India for providing annual maintenance services for the Secure Operations Network project, which supports data centres used by the Indian defence forces.

HFCL share price trend HFCL share price has remained largely positive despite volatile market amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. The multibagger stock has given 40% returns in a month and 169% in three months.

Moreover, the stock has significantly outperformed the benchmark Sensex, delivering a 184% gain on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, while the broader index has declined by 9.3% during the same period.

Similarly, the multibagger stock has more than doubled investors' money by surging over 200% in six months and 137% in one year.