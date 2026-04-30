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HFCL is attracting strong investor interest. Where is the stock headed?

Equitymaster
3 min read30 Apr 2026, 09:00 AM IST
HFCL stock trades at a PE which is much higher than that of most companies in the telecom space.
HFCL stock trades at a PE which is much higher than that of most companies in the telecom space.(Pixabay)
Summary

The stock of HFCL has surged more than 50% in a month. The question now is, will the rally sustain?

Gift this article

The stock of HFCL has been attracting strong investor interest over the last month.

The stock of HFCL has been attracting strong investor interest over the last month.

This top optical fibre cable supplier’s shares have surged from 70.77 to 106, rallying almost 50% in a month. The question now is, will the rally sustain?

This top optical fibre cable supplier’s shares have surged from 70.77 to 106, rallying almost 50% in a month. The question now is, will the rally sustain?

Let's examine the factors that will determine the stock's direction.

About HFCL

HFCL designs, integrates, and delivers end-to-end digital network solutions that enable high-speed, secure voice and data transmission for telcos, defence, and railways.

It offers advanced optical fibre solutions, open-source wireless access solutions, multiband 5G radios, and state-of-the-art system integration services.

HFCL designs and delivers customised products/solutions for defence services, institutions, and the projects of national security significance.

What could lead to positive movement in the stock

Robust execution of telecom/fibre/defence orders: HFCL gets orders frequently, but investors reward companies that convert orders into revenues on time. Fast project execution, few delays, and smooth delivery build confidence and revenue visibility.

Recently, the company’s subsidiary received an order of 1,367 crore for optic fibre cables.

Margin and profit growth: It isn’t just about revenue increase. If the raw material costs decline, the product mix improves, and the operating efficiency improves, profits can grow faster than sales.

That typically supports higher stock valuations.

5G/broadband capex revival: HFCL can benefit from higher spending by telecom operators and government programmes on 5G rollout, fibre networks and broadband expansion, with higher demand for equipment and solutions.

Higher exports and better order conversion: Export growth diversifies business beyond India. If international sales rise and existing orders convert steadily into billed revenue, it reduces dependence on one market and improves scale.

Recently, HFCL announced that it has secured export orders worth $72.96 million for the supply of optical fibre cables (OFC). The orders have been received through the company’s overseas wholly owned subsidiary from an international customer.

If the export momentum continues, it could have positive impact.

Also Read | Options data signals limited upside after April rebound

Factors that could impact the stock negatively

Spending delays: HFCL is dependent on telecom operators, broadband rollout, and public sector network projects. But capex delays by customers or delays in tenders can postpone revenue growth.

Tepid profit growth: Even with increased sales, weak margins, higher costs or execution problems can keep profits weak. If earnings are not consistently growing, the market may not support a much higher price.

The company’s board is expected to announce its quarterly results on 30 April 2026. Investors will watch the results closely.

Valuations: If the stock market has already priced in strong future growth, the stock may need exceptional results to move much higher. Good news may not be enough.

Broad market correction
Midcap and thematic stocks often fall sharply during risk-off phases. Even fundamentally sound companies can decline when sentiment turns negative.

Also Read | Metals rally masks growth hurdles at Hindustan Zinc

The stock trades at a PE of 266.1 times, which is much higher than that of most companies in the telecom space.

The dividend yield at 0.1% is low, while the return ratios are modest.

Conclusion

HFCL has decent long-term prospects as a telecom and digital infrastructure company benefiting from 5G rollout, optical fibre demand, broadband expansion, exports, and defence opportunities.

Its growing order book provides visibility into future revenue. The company is also moving toward higher-margin products, which can improve profitability over time.

However, risks remain from earnings volatility, pricing pressure in optical fibre, delays in project execution, and industry competition.

Also Read | Embassy Office’s FY27 growth targets look doable unless GCC demand falters

HFCL trades at a high PE, so investors should carefully assess earnings quality, margins, debt, order execution, and growth sustainability before investing. When PE is high room for results disappointment is low.

Investors should evaluate the company's fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations of the stock as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.

This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com

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Meet the Author

Equitymaster

Equitymaster is India's leading independent equity research platform, providing in-depth research anRead more

d analysis on BSE- and NSE-listed companies since 1996. As a SEBI-registered Research Analyst [Registration No. INH000021128], Equitymaster covers the full spectrum of Indian equities — bluechip stocks, midcap stocks, smallcap stocks, and microcap stocks.<br><br> At the heart of Equitymaster's research philosophy are the principles of value investing — particularly the margin of safety and the primacy of investment over speculation. All research is produced by an independent team of SEBI-registered research analysts with vast experience in Indian financial markets, using detailed systems and processes developed entirely in-house.<br><br> With over 17 lakh readers across 72 countries, Equitymaster is one of India's leading equity research publications. Since 1996, the goal has remained the same — to deliver honest, unbiased, and credible equity research that helps Indian investors make better, more informed decisions.

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HomeMarketsStock MarketsHFCL is attracting strong investor interest. Where is the stock headed?

HFCL is attracting strong investor interest. Where is the stock headed?

Equitymaster
3 min read30 Apr 2026, 09:00 AM IST
HFCL stock trades at a PE which is much higher than that of most companies in the telecom space.
HFCL stock trades at a PE which is much higher than that of most companies in the telecom space.(Pixabay)
Summary

The stock of HFCL has surged more than 50% in a month. The question now is, will the rally sustain?

Gift this article

The stock of HFCL has been attracting strong investor interest over the last month.

The stock of HFCL has been attracting strong investor interest over the last month.

This top optical fibre cable supplier’s shares have surged from 70.77 to 106, rallying almost 50% in a month. The question now is, will the rally sustain?

This top optical fibre cable supplier’s shares have surged from 70.77 to 106, rallying almost 50% in a month. The question now is, will the rally sustain?

Let's examine the factors that will determine the stock's direction.

About HFCL

HFCL designs, integrates, and delivers end-to-end digital network solutions that enable high-speed, secure voice and data transmission for telcos, defence, and railways.

It offers advanced optical fibre solutions, open-source wireless access solutions, multiband 5G radios, and state-of-the-art system integration services.

HFCL designs and delivers customised products/solutions for defence services, institutions, and the projects of national security significance.

What could lead to positive movement in the stock

Robust execution of telecom/fibre/defence orders: HFCL gets orders frequently, but investors reward companies that convert orders into revenues on time. Fast project execution, few delays, and smooth delivery build confidence and revenue visibility.

Recently, the company’s subsidiary received an order of 1,367 crore for optic fibre cables.

Margin and profit growth: It isn’t just about revenue increase. If the raw material costs decline, the product mix improves, and the operating efficiency improves, profits can grow faster than sales.

That typically supports higher stock valuations.

5G/broadband capex revival: HFCL can benefit from higher spending by telecom operators and government programmes on 5G rollout, fibre networks and broadband expansion, with higher demand for equipment and solutions.

Higher exports and better order conversion: Export growth diversifies business beyond India. If international sales rise and existing orders convert steadily into billed revenue, it reduces dependence on one market and improves scale.

Recently, HFCL announced that it has secured export orders worth $72.96 million for the supply of optical fibre cables (OFC). The orders have been received through the company’s overseas wholly owned subsidiary from an international customer.

If the export momentum continues, it could have positive impact.

Also Read | Options data signals limited upside after April rebound

Factors that could impact the stock negatively

Spending delays: HFCL is dependent on telecom operators, broadband rollout, and public sector network projects. But capex delays by customers or delays in tenders can postpone revenue growth.

Tepid profit growth: Even with increased sales, weak margins, higher costs or execution problems can keep profits weak. If earnings are not consistently growing, the market may not support a much higher price.

The company’s board is expected to announce its quarterly results on 30 April 2026. Investors will watch the results closely.

Valuations: If the stock market has already priced in strong future growth, the stock may need exceptional results to move much higher. Good news may not be enough.

Broad market correction
Midcap and thematic stocks often fall sharply during risk-off phases. Even fundamentally sound companies can decline when sentiment turns negative.

Also Read | Metals rally masks growth hurdles at Hindustan Zinc

The stock trades at a PE of 266.1 times, which is much higher than that of most companies in the telecom space.

The dividend yield at 0.1% is low, while the return ratios are modest.

Conclusion

HFCL has decent long-term prospects as a telecom and digital infrastructure company benefiting from 5G rollout, optical fibre demand, broadband expansion, exports, and defence opportunities.

Its growing order book provides visibility into future revenue. The company is also moving toward higher-margin products, which can improve profitability over time.

However, risks remain from earnings volatility, pricing pressure in optical fibre, delays in project execution, and industry competition.

Also Read | Embassy Office’s FY27 growth targets look doable unless GCC demand falters

HFCL trades at a high PE, so investors should carefully assess earnings quality, margins, debt, order execution, and growth sustainability before investing. When PE is high room for results disappointment is low.

Investors should evaluate the company's fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations of the stock as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.

This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Equitymaster

Equitymaster is India's leading independent equity research platform, providing in-depth research anRead more

d analysis on BSE- and NSE-listed companies since 1996. As a SEBI-registered Research Analyst [Registration No. INH000021128], Equitymaster covers the full spectrum of Indian equities — bluechip stocks, midcap stocks, smallcap stocks, and microcap stocks.<br><br> At the heart of Equitymaster's research philosophy are the principles of value investing — particularly the margin of safety and the primacy of investment over speculation. All research is produced by an independent team of SEBI-registered research analysts with vast experience in Indian financial markets, using detailed systems and processes developed entirely in-house.<br><br> With over 17 lakh readers across 72 countries, Equitymaster is one of India's leading equity research publications. Since 1996, the goal has remained the same — to deliver honest, unbiased, and credible equity research that helps Indian investors make better, more informed decisions.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsHFCL is attracting strong investor interest. Where is the stock headed?
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