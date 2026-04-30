HFCL is attracting strong investor interest. Where is the stock headed?

This top optical fibre cable supplier’s shares have surged from ₹70.77 to ₹106, rallying almost 50% in a month. The question now is, will the rally sustain?
This top optical fibre cable supplier’s shares have surged from ₹70.77 to ₹106, rallying almost 50% in a month. The question now is, will the rally sustain?
Let's examine the factors that will determine the stock's direction.
About HFCL
HFCL designs, integrates, and delivers end-to-end digital network solutions that enable high-speed, secure voice and data transmission for telcos, defence, and railways.
It offers advanced optical fibre solutions, open-source wireless access solutions, multiband 5G radios, and state-of-the-art system integration services.
HFCL designs and delivers customised products/solutions for defence services, institutions, and the projects of national security significance.
What could lead to positive movement in the stock
Robust execution of telecom/fibre/defence orders: HFCL gets orders frequently, but investors reward companies that convert orders into revenues on time. Fast project execution, few delays, and smooth delivery build confidence and revenue visibility.
Recently, the company’s subsidiary received an order of ₹1,367 crore for optic fibre cables.
Margin and profit growth: It isn’t just about revenue increase. If the raw material costs decline, the product mix improves, and the operating efficiency improves, profits can grow faster than sales.
That typically supports higher stock valuations.
5G/broadband capex revival: HFCL can benefit from higher spending by telecom operators and government programmes on 5G rollout, fibre networks and broadband expansion, with higher demand for equipment and solutions.
Higher exports and better order conversion: Export growth diversifies business beyond India. If international sales rise and existing orders convert steadily into billed revenue, it reduces dependence on one market and improves scale.
Recently, HFCL announced that it has secured export orders worth $72.96 million for the supply of optical fibre cables (OFC). The orders have been received through the company’s overseas wholly owned subsidiary from an international customer.
If the export momentum continues, it could have positive impact.
Factors that could impact the stock negatively
Spending delays: HFCL is dependent on telecom operators, broadband rollout, and public sector network projects. But capex delays by customers or delays in tenders can postpone revenue growth.
Tepid profit growth: Even with increased sales, weak margins, higher costs or execution problems can keep profits weak. If earnings are not consistently growing, the market may not support a much higher price.
The company’s board is expected to announce its quarterly results on 30 April 2026. Investors will watch the results closely.
Valuations: If the stock market has already priced in strong future growth, the stock may need exceptional results to move much higher. Good news may not be enough.
Broad market correction
Midcap and thematic stocks often fall sharply during risk-off phases. Even fundamentally sound companies can decline when sentiment turns negative.
The stock trades at a PE of 266.1 times, which is much higher than that of most companies in the telecom space.
The dividend yield at 0.1% is low, while the return ratios are modest.
Conclusion
HFCL has decent long-term prospects as a telecom and digital infrastructure company benefiting from 5G rollout, optical fibre demand, broadband expansion, exports, and defence opportunities.
Its growing order book provides visibility into future revenue. The company is also moving toward higher-margin products, which can improve profitability over time.
However, risks remain from earnings volatility, pricing pressure in optical fibre, delays in project execution, and industry competition.
HFCL trades at a high PE, so investors should carefully assess earnings quality, margins, debt, order execution, and growth sustainability before investing. When PE is high room for results disappointment is low.
Investors should evaluate the company's fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations of the stock as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com