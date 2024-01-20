HFCL shares gain over 8%, hit new 52-week high on ₹623 crore order win
HFCL shares jump 8.52% as it secures a ₹623 crore order for 5G equipment from a domestic telecom service provider, the first such large order for an Indian company. HFCL is a leading technology company specialising in creating digital networks for telcos, enterprises, and governments.
HFCL (Himachal Futuristic Communications Limited), a company with diverse operations in telecom infrastructure, saw its shares jump 8.52% in today's early trade, touching a new 52-week high of ₹96.10 apiece following the company's announcement of a strong order win.
