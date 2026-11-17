Multibagger stocks HFCL and Sterlite Technologies have both hit their respective 5% lower circuits in Tuesday's trade, November 17, extending their recent sell-off after delivering phenomenal rallies over the past year.

HFCL shares have come under severe selling pressure since hitting a record high last month, as investors appear to be booking profits following a stellar rally that made the stock one of the biggest wealth creators in the small-cap segment, even as the broader market remained volatile.

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After delivering a 240% gain through October, the stock lost momentum and has declined 20% so far in November. However, its year-to-date returns still stand at 173%. The latest weakness comes despite a sharp improvement in the company's financial performance.

Last week, the company reported a multi-fold increase in consolidated net profit for the September quarter, supported by strong demand for optical fibre cables from artificial intelligence (AI) data centres. It has also outlined an ambitious growth outlook, backed by a sizeable order book and planned investments to expand its manufacturing capacity.

HFCL posted a multi-fold jump in consolidated net profit to ₹394.22 crore, compared with approximately ₹72 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Consolidated revenue from operations more than doubled to ₹2,541.79 crore during the quarter, from ₹1,043.34 crore in the year-ago period.

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Building on its strong quarterly performance, HFCL has raised its growth ambitions, projecting revenue growth of at least 80% in FY27 compared with FY26.

Beyond its telecom and optical fibre businesses, the company is looking to develop its defence and aerospace operations into another major growth engine.

Sterlite Technologies shares extend correction after phenomenal rally Sterlite Technologies shares have also come under renewed pressure following a phenomenal run-up. After maintaining a steady upward trajectory since the beginning of the year, the stock lost momentum in October, declining 10%. The sell-off has extended into November, with shares falling another 22% so far this month.

Despite the sharp pullback, the stock remains up 521% year-to-date. From its peak of ₹1,051, it had rallied a massive 920%. The company also reported an upbeat performance in Q2, with net profit rising to ₹517 crore for the September quarter, compared with ₹4 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations surged 145% year-on-year to a record ₹2,529 crore, from ₹1,034 crore.

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EBITDA also rose sharply to ₹846 crore from ₹141 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, according to the company's reported results. However, the reported profit also benefited from a one-time gain arising from a tariff refund.

Which stock should investors consider after the recent correction? Domestic brokerage Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities expects the rally in Sterlite Technologies to continue, having initiated coverage on the stock with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of ₹1,340.

Global brokerage Nomura has also maintained its 'Buy' rating on Sterlite Technologies, with a target price of ₹1,350. The brokerage has raised its EBITDA margin estimates for FY27, FY28, and FY29 by 151 basis points, 153 basis points, and 58 basis points, respectively.

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For HFCL, the consensus share price target stands at ₹280, implying a potential upside of approximately 43.44% from its last traded price of ₹195.20, according to Trendlyne data.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.