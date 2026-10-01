HFCL stock jumps over 15% in 3 sessions: Will the bullish momentum continue? Check support, and resistance levels

Shares of HFCL jumped 5% to ₹237.95 on Thursday, 1 October, extending gains for the third straight session. In 3 sessions, it has advanced over 15%.

HFCL shares have delivered strong gains across time frames, rising around 13% in the past week and 12% over three months. The stock has surged 227% in six months, while its one-year gain stands at more than 223%, making it a multibagger over the period.

Advertisement

The stock hit its 52-week high of ₹257 in August 2026 and its 52-week low of ₹59.83 in January 2026.

HFCL recently went ex-dividend for its ₹0.20 final dividend per share for FY26. The key ex-dividend and record date for the payout was September 22, 2026. The company subsequently held its 39th Annual General Meeting on September 29, where shareholders approved the dividend along with several other resolutions.

The AGM was conducted through video conferencing and other audio-visual means. Shareholders considered HFCL’s audited standalone and consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2026, along with the Board and auditors’ reports.

Technical Outlook According to Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager - Technical Research, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Limited , HFCL is showing signs of losing momentum on the higher side, with the weekly chart indicating a slowdown in the prevailing uptrend. After the recent rise, the stock may enter a consolidation or profit-booking phase, making it prudent for existing investors to consider securing profits at current levels.

Advertisement

“The immediate support is placed near ₹220, which will be an important level to monitor. As long as this support holds, the broader structure may remain range-bound. On the upside, ₹260 acts as the key resistance. A decisive breakout above ₹260 would be required to revive stronger bullish momentum,” he suggested.

Until such a breakout occurs, a cautious approach is advisable, with existing holders focusing on profit protection rather than fresh aggressive longs, advised the expert.

₹ 0.20 dividend approved; key AGM decisions At the AGM, shareholders formally approved the ₹0.20 dividend per fully paid-up equity share, equivalent to 20% of the ₹1 face value, for FY26.

They also approved the reappointment of non-executive director Arvind Kharabanda, who retired by rotation and offered himself for reappointment. The meeting further cleared modifications to material related-party transactions with HTL Limited for FY26-27 and approved additional transactions with HTL for FY27-28.

Advertisement

Another resolution approved material related-party transactions between HTL Limited, HFCL’s material subsidiary, and HFCL Inc., its wholly owned subsidiary, for FY26-27.

HFCL’s audit reports also provided a clean assessment, with the standalone and consolidated auditors’ reports containing no qualifications or observations having a material adverse effect on the company. The FY26 Secretarial Audit Report similarly had no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks.

Beyond the AGM developments, HFCL’s FY26 annual report showed a strong improvement in its business performance. The company’s order book stood at ₹21,206 crore, up 113% year-on-year, pointing to strong business momentum across its key segments.

Financial performance also strengthened significantly. Revenue from operations rose nearly 22% year-on-year to ₹4,949 crore, while EBITDA jumped more than 63% to ₹827 crore. Profit after tax surged more than 90% year-on-year to ₹329 crore, while EPS increased 73% to ₹2.13.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.