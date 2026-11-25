HFCL vs Sterlite Technologies: Shares of telecom equipment and optical fibre cable manufacturers HFCL and Sterlite Technologies extended their sharp correction on Wednesday, November 25, with both stocks hitting their respective 5% lower circuits for the second time this week. The selloff comes after a spectacular rally in both stocks earlier this year, raising questions about whether the recent decline presents a buying opportunity or signals further downside.

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HFCL shares hit the 5% lower circuit at ₹169.10 on the BSE, while Sterlite Technologies fell to its lower circuit limit of ₹561.85. Both stocks had also declined 5% each on Monday.

The companies had benefited from rising global demand for optical fibre cables, increasing telecom infrastructure investments and the growing need for high-speed connectivity to support artificial intelligence (AI) and hyperscale data centres. Strong Q2 FY27 earnings and sizeable order books had further supported their growth prospects.

However, the recent correction has significantly eroded their market value.

HFCL has declined 14% in a week, 29% in a month and 29% over three months, although it remains up 140% over one year. Sterlite Technologies has fallen 17% in a week, 32% in a month and 14% over three months, despite gaining 431% over one year.

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Both stocks had touched their respective 52-week highs in October 2026. HFCL peaked at ₹282.10, while Sterlite Technologies touched ₹1,054.45. Their 52-week lows stood at ₹59.83 and ₹84.65, respectively, in January 2026.

HFCL vs Sterlite Technologies: What should investors do? Both stocks are witnessing sharp corrections after their phenomenal rallies, but their technical outlooks remain weak. HFCL appears relatively better positioned, with its long-term support zone offering a potential stabilisation point. Sterlite Technologies, meanwhile, faces the risk of further downside if it fails to hold its crucial support. Investors should watch for signs of a sustained reversal before considering fresh entry into either stock.

Mayank Jain, Market Analyst at PhonePe Invest, has highlighted important technical support and resistance levels for both stocks, cautioning investors about the prevailing corrective trend.

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HFCL: According to Jain, HFCL is undergoing a sharp correction on the daily chart and has retreated towards its long-term trendline support after a strong multi-month rally.

The stock is trading below its 20-day and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) of ₹208.88 and ₹226.82, respectively. The 20-day average has also crossed below the 50-day average, indicating heightened near-term selling pressure. Its 200-day SMA stands at ₹170.56.

"Immediate dynamic support rests in the ₹165.00 to ₹171.00 zone, where the ascending 200-day SMA converges with the prior breakout zone established in mid-2024 and May 2026. A decisive breach below this floor increases the probability of a deeper slide," Jain said.

He identified ₹135-145 as the next important support zone if the stock decisively breaks below its current support range. On the upside, ₹208.88 is the immediate resistance, followed by ₹226.82.

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Sterlite Technologies: Jain said Sterlite Technologies was also witnessing a steep corrective pullback after its extraordinary rally to record highs above ₹1,000.

The stock was trading around ₹571.05 on the NSE, substantially below its 20-day and 50-day SMAs of ₹716.10 and ₹822.38, respectively. Its 200-day SMA is positioned at ₹526.95, with the short-term moving average having crossed below the medium-term average.

"Primary dynamic and horizontal support rests in the ₹500.00 to ₹530.00 zone, where the ascending 200-day SMA aligns with the prior intermediate consolidation shelf established in July 2026. A decisive breakdown below this floor would increase the probability of a deeper slide," Jain said.

He identified ₹400-430 as the next support zone in case of a breakdown below ₹500-530. On the upside, ₹716.10 is the immediate resistance, followed by ₹822.38.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.