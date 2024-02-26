HG Infra Engineering is Axis Securities' ‘pick of the week’ – key reasons why
Axis Securities has a ‘buy’ call on the stock with a target price of 995, implying a potential upside of 10 percent from its current market price of ₹905 (as on February 23, 2024).
Following a 10 percent jump in the stock in the previous month January, domestic brokerage house Axis Securities has picked infra stock HG Infra Engineering (HG Infra) as its 'top pick of the week'. This is on the back of attractive valuations, macroeconomic tailwinds, encouraging growth opportunities, and some positive company-specific triggers.
