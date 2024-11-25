Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  HG Infra share price that has surged 450% in 5-year jumps 7% on this order book update

HG Infra share price that has surged 450% in 5-year jumps 7% on this order book update

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Stock Market Today: Multibagger stock H.G. Infra Engineerng Ltd share price gained up to 7% in morning trades on Monday. It announced having received Letter of award from NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd

Stock Market Today: Multibagger stock H.G. Infra share price gained having received Letter of award from NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd

Stock Market Today: Multibagger stock H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd share price gained up to 7% in morning trades on Monday. It announced having received Letter of award from NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd

H.G. Infra Engineering share price opened at 1337.05 on the BSE on Monday, 4.77% higher than previous closing price of 1276.15. HG Infra Engineering share price thereafter gained to intraday high of 1363.70 marking gains of around 7%.

H.G. Infra Engineering share price that had risen to 1 year or 52 week high of 1880 in July 2024, though had corrected significantly with correction in the broader indices, nevertheless have given handsome returns to investors over time. H.G. Infra Engineering share price has risen more than 450% in last 5 years, giving Multibagger returns to the investors.

H.G. Infra Engineering share price gains on Monday were driven by an order book update. H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd has received an order for an NTPC Project.

H.G. Infra Engineering in its release on the exchange on Friday post market hours had said that it has received the letter of award from the NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited for a project. The NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam project for which order has been secured by H.G.Infra Engineering is for setting up of 500 mw/1000mwh standalone battery energy storage systems in India with viability gap funding support

The broad consideration size of the referred project is 185 MW/370 MWh . The Tariff Rate is 238000 per MW/ per Month as per the release. H.G. Infra Engineering is to complete the order project in 1.5 years.

H.G Infra in October 2024 had received another similar order from NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd.

While the order flow remans srong H.G. Infra September 2024 quarter performance had remained slightly soft with consolidated net profit at 80.7 Crore coming lower that 96 crore in the September 2023 quarter.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.