HG Infra shares zoom over 5% after company bags ₹447 crore order from South Central Railway
HG Infra Engineering shares surged 5.4% to ₹972.40 apiece, attributed to a ₹447.11 crore LoA from South Central Railway for the doubling of track project in Nanded Division.
HG Infra Engineering, specialising in construction, development, design, and management of various infrastructure projects, witnessed its shares surge for the fourth consecutive trading session on Monday, marking a gain of 5.4% to reach ₹972.40 apiece.
