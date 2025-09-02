HG Infra may be slowing, but all it needs is an NHAI spark to accelerate
Dipti Sharma 4 min read 02 Sept 2025, 02:23 pm IST
Summary
HG Infra's diversification into non-road segments and readiness to benefit from a rebound in NHAI project awards still make it an analyst favourite.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
MUMBAI : HG Infra Engineering Ltd has plunged 35% in 2025, making it one of the weakest performers in the road infrastructure space, even as the Nifty Infrastructure Index gained 7.6% year-to-date.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story