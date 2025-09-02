HG Infra may be slowing, but all it needs is an NHAI spark to accelerate

The highways bid pipeline improved to ₹68,300 crore in August 2025 from ₹66,400 crore in July. Of this, the National Highways Authority of India's (NHAI's) share was ₹57,200 crore. The authority has also shortlisted 124 projects covering 6,378km, with a total capital cost of ₹3.45 trillion (including land) and an estimated EPC cost of about ₹2 trillion, to be awarded in 2025-26, according to JM Financial's August report.