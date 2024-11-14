Markets
Five high book value small-cap stocks to watch out in 2025
Equitymaster 10 min read 14 Nov 2024, 12:36 PM IST
Summary
- These small caps are trading at a considerable markdown relative to their actual book values.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Ever since Elcid Investment stock’s steep rise from ₹3.5 per share to ₹3 lakh per share, stocks with high book values have gained immense focus.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less