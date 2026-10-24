High dividend, low price: 4 stocks under ₹200 with high yield - IOCL, PTC India, Central Bank, PTL Enterprises

Stocks under ₹200 with high dividend yield: Indian Oil Corporation Limited, PTC India, Central Bank of India, and PTL Enterprises are among top stocks under ₹200 with attractive dividend yield, which is the percentage of a stock’s current market price that company pays investors as dividends in a year.

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The metric helps investors to identify stocks with attractive dividend yields and help them earn decent annual dividend income relative to the money they invest.

4 stocks under ₹ 200 with high yield

Stock Name Closing Market Price (CMP) Trailing Dividend Yield 1-Year Stock Return (Absolute) 2-Year Stock Return (Absolute) IOC (Indian Oil) ₹ 129.09 5.5% -14% -15.69% PTC India ₹ 133.50 19% -19.36% -22.60% Central Bank of India ₹ 28.84 2.53% -26.84% -45.84% PTL Enterprises ₹ 37.96 6.25% -5.10% -8.04% Source: BSE data as on October 23

IOC dividend yield Indian Oil Corporation has announced a total dividend of ₹8.25 per equity share over the last one year. Considering its annual payout amount, IOCL dividend yield stood at 5.5%.

PTC India PTC India has announced a total dividend of ₹31.5 per equity share over the last one year. Its annual dividend yield stood at 19%.

Central Bank of India Central Bank of India has announced only Re 1 dividend over the last one year. Its annual yield stood at 2.53%.

PTL Enterprises PTL Enterprises has announced ₹2.5 per share dividend over the last one year. Its annual yield stood at 6.25% for the year 2026.

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Why does dividend yield matter? Annual dividend yield is the percentage of the amount used to purchase a stock and the dividend income earned from it over the period of one year. IT matters because it helps investors to understand the cash return they get per Rupees invested in a stock.

(Note: Dividend yield is calculated using the stock’s market price as of one year ago)