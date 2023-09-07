Markets
High Dividend Stocks: 5 Smallcaps Most Investors Have Probably Never Heard Of
Equitymaster 6 min read 07 Sep 2023, 10:52 AM IST
Summary
- Dividend investing has proven to be a successful way to retire early. The key is to look for stocks which have stood out in tough times and made regular payouts.
When investing in smallcaps, you need to see if the smallcap firm under question has a history of regular payouts.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less