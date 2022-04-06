High energy prices challenge Wall Street’s green shift

While the overall industry did more green underwriting in the quarter, some banks reversed course. Citigroup Inc. arranged more green debt than fossil-fuel debt for the first time last year. In the first quarter, it did more oil-and-gas debt. Other banks that underwrote more oil-and-gas than green debt and also saw the ratio increase in the first quarter include Wells Fargo & Co., Mizuho Financial Group Inc. and Société Générale SA.