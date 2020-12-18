High likelihood of Nifty IT under performance over 2021: ICICI Securities

Nfty IT is up 48% in 2020, BSE IT index is up 52%. Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) have hit their all time highs on Friday. Other IT major companies including HCL Tech, Wipro, are trading close to their all time high. Brokerages have been maintaining over weight stance on the sector for some years. Now the analysts are asking to be cautious in the next year.

"We have been maintaining Over Weight (OW) stance on the sector for the previous three years post Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) came into effect in US in Dec-17. We see high likelihood of NIFTY IT under performance in 202," says ICICI Securities.

Th brokerage remains selective and prefers stocks with scope for idiosyncratic surprises & valuation comfort.

Infosys and HCL Technologies are the top large cap IT sector picks by the brokerage. Its mid cap top IT picks are Mphasis and Mindtree.

Here are the key highlights of the report:

> As disproportionate and asymmetric expectations of the street around Covid led (1) acceleration in cloud / digital adoption and (2) cost savings come more in-line with reality, we see a high likelihood of NIFTY IT under performance over 2021.

> Recent Infosys’ commentary around reaching ‘just’ pre-Covid growth in FY22 (~8-10% YoY, vs expectations of strong acceleration) is a good starting point for the expectation reset.

> Some of the one-time and technical (erstwhile DII under- ownership) factors which partly aided the sector’s massive re-rating / outperformance (vs both global tech and Nifty) over 2020 will cease to be relevant in 2021. Potentially, the last leg of surprise related to Covid ‘comeback’ should come in Dec-20 earnings. Current relative valuations of Indian IT (vs global tech) will present a more compelling investment case in the latter, especially for FIIs.

