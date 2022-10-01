High promoter holding debt-free stock sets record date for 3:2 bonus shares2 min read . Updated: 01 Oct 2022, 02:49 PM IST
With a market valuation of ₹88.23 Cr, SecMark Consultancy Ltd. is a small cap company that operates in the IT sector. The company provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services for business processes, operations, regulatory compliance, and risk management. The Board of Directors of the corporation has made the record date public in order to ascertain the shareholders' eligibility for the 3:2 bonus shares.