High promoter holding debt-free stock sets record date for 3:2 bonus shares

On the BSE, the shares of SecMark Consultancy Ltd closed on Friday at ₹212.70 apiece at an upper circuit level, up by 4.99% from the previous close of 202.60. On Friday, the stock recorded a total volume of 2,000 shares. In the last 5 years, the stock has gained 67.09%, and in the last 1 year, the stock has gained 83.36%. On a YTD basis, the stock has surged 61.56% so far in 2022. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹250.90 on (25/08/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹100.00 on (18/11/2021), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 15.22% below the high and 112.70% above the low.