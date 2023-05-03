During today's closing session, K.P.R. Mill, a large cap company, had a market cap of ₹20,165.32 Cr. One of the largest vertically integrated, publicly traded companies, KPR Mill has a variety of business pursuits, including Yarn, Fabrics, Garments, and White Crystal Sugar.

The Board of Directors “Recommended 200% Final Dividend for FY 2022-23 (Rs.2/- per equity share of Re.1/- each) subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company," said K.P.R. Mill in a stock exchange filing today.

In FY23 the company's revenue was up by 27.26% YoY to ₹6,248.20 Crores from ₹4,909.70 Crores and EBITDA was up by 2.36% YoY to ₹1,336.71 Crores from ₹1,305.93 Crores in FY22. The company’s net profit stood at ₹814.10 Cr during FY23 and the production of its garments was up by 7.35% YoY to 133.23 Mn garments from 124.11 Mn garments.

During Q4FY23, the company reported a net income of Rs 1958.03 Cr, up by 33.99% from ₹1461.33 Cr during Q4FY22. KPR Mill said its net profit reached ₹209.55 Cr during the quarter under review, down by 4.65% YoY from ₹219.78 Cr during the year-ago quarter whereas its EPS stood at ₹6.13 during Q4FY23, down by 4.07% You from ₹6.39 during Q4FY22.

The shares of KPR Mill closed today on the NSE at ₹589 apiece, down by 1.73% from the previous close of ₹599.35. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹655.95 on (05-May-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹479.45 on (26-Dec-2022). During Q4FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 74.78%, FIIs stake of 3.07%, DIIs stake of 14.56% and a public stake of 7.59%. The promoter stake of KPR Mill at the current level is much higher than its peers such as Page Industries, Kewal Kiran Clothing, Gokaldas Exports, Rupa & Company, Kitex Garments and Pearl Global Industries.

