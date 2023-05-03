High promoter holding large cap stock declares 200% dividend, net income surges 34% in Q4: Do you own?

The shares of KPR Mill closed today on the NSE at ₹589 apiece, down by 1.73% from the previous close of ₹599.35. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹655.95 on (05-May-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹479.45 on (26-Dec-2022). During Q4FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 74.78%, FIIs stake of 3.07%, DIIs stake of 14.56% and a public stake of 7.59%. The promoter stake of KPR Mill at the current level is much higher than its peers such as Page Industries, Kewal Kiran Clothing, Gokaldas Exports, Rupa & Company, Kitex Garments and Pearl Global Industries.