High promoter holding stock sets record date for dividend, yield goes to 4.62%

The shares of Puravankara Ltd closed on Friday at ₹108 apiece, up by 4.20% from the previous close of ₹103.65. At the current market price, the dividend yield goes to 4.62%. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 6.17% and on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 22.44% so far in 2022. The stock has gained 1.12% over the past six months and 8.22% over the past month. On the NSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹166.50 on (09-November-2021) and a 52-week-low of ₹78.05 on (20-June-2022) indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 35.13% below the high and 38.37% above the low. For the quarter ended June 2022, the company recorded a promoter holding of 75.00% which is much higher than its well-known peers such as Brigade Enterprises, Prestige Estates, Phoenix Mills, Oberoi Realty and Godrej Properties Ltd. At the current market price, the stock is trading above the 5 days, 10 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days and 200 days Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

