High promoter holding stock sets record date for dividend, yield goes to 4.62%2 min read . 04:50 PM IST
With a market worth of Rs. 2,574.26 crore, Puravankara Ltd. is a small-cap company that engages in the real estate industry. One of the major real estate firms in India with its headquarters in Bengaluru is Puravankara Limited. With branches in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, Coimbatore, Mangaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, and Goa as well as the GCC and Sri Lanka, Puravankara is currently present throughout all of India. Existing shareholders and potential investors should be informed of the record date that has been declared by the Board of Directors for the purpose of a 100% dividend.
The Board of Directors of the company has said in a regulatory filing that “The Record date fixed is September 16, 2022, for the purpose of payment of Final Dividend, of Re.5.00/- (Rupee Five only) (100% of paid-up value) per equity share to the shareholders if declared, at the 36th Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’) of Puravankara Limited to be held on Tuesday, September 27, 2022."
The shares of Puravankara Ltd closed on Friday at ₹108 apiece, up by 4.20% from the previous close of ₹103.65. At the current market price, the dividend yield goes to 4.62%. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 6.17% and on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 22.44% so far in 2022. The stock has gained 1.12% over the past six months and 8.22% over the past month. On the NSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹166.50 on (09-November-2021) and a 52-week-low of ₹78.05 on (20-June-2022) indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 35.13% below the high and 38.37% above the low. For the quarter ended June 2022, the company recorded a promoter holding of 75.00% which is much higher than its well-known peers such as Brigade Enterprises, Prestige Estates, Phoenix Mills, Oberoi Realty and Godrej Properties Ltd. At the current market price, the stock is trading above the 5 days, 10 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days and 200 days Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
