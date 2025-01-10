Markets
Top 5 high return stocks to watch out for in 2025
Equitymaster 8 min read 10 Jan 2025, 02:17 PM IST
SummaryBefore investing in a stock, investors should conduct thorough checks, focusing on the business, financials, management, and industry outlook. Among these, return ratios are the most crucial financial metrics to analyse.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
For many first-time investors, stock analysis can feel like navigating a maze of numbers and jargon. But here's the truth: It's not as complicated as it seems.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less