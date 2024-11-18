Markets
‘High valuations won’t stop investors from buying Indian equities’
Dipti Sharma 8 min read 18 Nov 2024, 05:40 AM IST
Summary
- Stefan Hofer, MD and chief investment strategist at LGT Bank Asia, pointed out that “the natural caution is the valuation” as far as Indian equities is concerned. India is not cheap for a reason and that is growth.
India stands out as a compelling growth and transformation story, largely driven by infrastructure, with GDP growth projected at 6.5% or higher in 2024 and 2025—one of the highest growth rates of any peer economy in the world, said Stefan Hofer, managing director and chief investment strategist at LGT Bank Asia. “So, we want to buy that growth."
