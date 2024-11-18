‘High valuations won’t stop investors from buying Indian equities’

In the battle of investment opportunities, who comes out on top—China or India?

Both China and India have leading companies in their fields, but China is experiencing a growth slowdown. A decade ago, China's growth was much higher, but with a declining working-age population, growth has slowed to 4-5%. In contrast, India is still early in its growth phase, capable of 6-8% growth, which is necessary to reduce poverty and generate positive outcomes. It's not about China versus India—both are at different stages of development. Right now, investors are drawn to India's potential for a significant catch up, driven by infrastructure development, which will enable the creation of factories and trade routes. While China leads in this area, India’s progress is appealing to investors seeking change and growth. So, it's about catch up and markets. Investors like the delta and hence they like change.